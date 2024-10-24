'They have this ego': Dharma, YRF accused of underpaying actors
Actor Vikram Kapadia, who has appeared in films like Yodha and Kapoor & Sons, and web series such as The Night Manager and Made in Heaven, recently raised his voice against the payment practices of two leading Bollywood production houses. Speaking to Bollyywood Now, he called out Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films (YRF). He alleged that these studios often project superiority and pay less than others.
'You should be happy because we are paying you'
Kapadia said, "Yash Raj and Dharma have this ego that we are Yash Raj and Dharma so we will pay you a little less but you should be happy because we are paying you." He added, "I think they do that with everyone. I think that's why actors are concerned." But he admitted that these studios never delay payments despite paying less.
Johar's concerns over rising actor fees
In a past interview with SCREEN, Johar voiced his worries over the increasing fees of actors putting tremendous financial pressure on producers. He'd said, "It's the main remuneration of the actors that has to be looked into." "It's very critical for all the actors to understand exactly how the times are, how tough and difficult it is to maneuver through making a motion picture of any magnitude or size."
Meanwhile, Dharma Productions's latest film underperformed at box office
KJo had also blamed high costs at multiplex theaters for decreasing footfall, a comment that didn't go down well with the Multiplex Association of India (MAI). Meanwhile, Johar's latest production Jigra has struggled to deliver at the box office. In its first 13 days of release, the film has grossed only ₹28.85 crore at the box office. This action thriller had Alia Bhatt, a Bollywood A-lister in the lead.