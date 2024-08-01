In short Simplifying... In short Director Nikkhil Advani, despite a series of flops including Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk to China, and Patiala House, found support in Salman Khan after his split from Dharma Productions.

Khan's backing led to Advani directing Sooraj Pancholi's Hero, which unfortunately didn't fare well either.

Currently, Advani is looking forward to the release of his new film, Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari, set to hit screens on August 15. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

When Salman Khan helped revive this director's career

When 'messiah' Salman saved Nikkhil Advani's career post-Karan Johar split

By Tanvi Gupta 12:12 pm Aug 01, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Director Nikkhil Advani recently disclosed how actor Salman Khan played a pivotal role in reviving his career after a fallout with producer Karan Johar. The split occurred shortly after the success of Advani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, produced under Dharma Productions. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Advani shared his determination to validate his directorial prowess when doubts were cast on his role in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

New venture

Advani directed a multi-starrer film post-Dharma Productions departure

In his quest to prove his directorial abilities, Advani took on the project Salaam-e-Ishq—a film featuring six intertwined love stories. "People feel that I have not directed Kal Ho Naa Ho, I'll direct six love stories. One will be a Mani Ratnam-type love story, one will be a Gulzar type, one will be Karan Johar type, and one will be a Kundan Shah type." The star-studded cast included Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla.

Industry support

Khan's support bolstered Advani's post-Dharma career

Advani recounted how Khan extended his support following his exit from Dharma Productions. "Salman prides himself on being the 'messiah' of the industry, so the minute I walked out of the doors of Dharma Productions, I got a call from Salman saying, 'Come and meet me.' (He then said,) 'Now you will work for me, you will make a film for me.' And I appreciate that," Advani stated. This backing led to Advani directing Sooraj Pancholi's Hero years later.

Career setbacks

Advani's career took a hit despite Khan's support

Despite Khan's backing, Advani faced a series of flops. "I did Hero because Salman called me up, even after I started D-Day. After D-Day, the next film I did was Hero. Hero and Katti Batti were two big flops, one week after another," he confessed. Despite directing films like Salaam-e-Ishq, Chandni Chowk to China, and Patiala House, none achieved success, leading Advani to reconsider his filmmaking approach.

New opportunities

Advani ventured into new projects amid career challenges

Following Salaam-e-Ishq, Advani received a call to direct Chandni Chowk to China—starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone. He recalled, "We started doing Patiala House...Akshay had four flops, one of them being Tees Maar Khan. Nobody came to watch Patiala House. Today, when it plays on satellite, Akshay calls me up and says 'Kya picture banayi hai (what a movie)!'" Currently, Advani is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Vedaa, featuring John Abraham and Sharvari—set for August 15 release.