Abhijeet Bhattacharya willing to sing for Salman under one condition

What's the story Acclaimed Indian singer, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, recently indicated his willingness to provide vocals for actor Salman Khan, albeit with a specific condition. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhattacharya stated he would sing for Khan only if "he doesn't invite a Pakistani artist and dub the song." This statement was made during a candid conversation about his career and relationships with Bollywood stars.

Spanning decades

Bhattacharya's career and relationships with Bollywood stars

Bhattacharya, who has a career spanning several decades, has worked with numerous Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunil Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranbir Kapoor. His openness to sing for Khan was revealed during a discussion about his journey in the industry. The singer also shared an interesting anecdote from his past related to Khan's film Judwaa.

A past memory

Bhattacharya thought he was singing for Govinda in 'Judwaa'

Bhattacharya shared a fascinating story from his past when he sang for Judwaa (1997), under the impression that he was singing for Govinda. He explained that director David Dhawan, who had primarily worked with Govinda after achieving success, didn't inform him that Khan was leading the movie. "I didn't even know Salman was in the picture," Bhattacharya revealed. He added that he wasn't aware because the focus was more on dance and choreography than on facial expressions and acting.