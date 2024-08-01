In short Simplifying... In short Despite a strong start, the film 'Bad Newz' has seen a steady decline in box office earnings, collecting a total of ₹55.85 crore in 13 days.

The movie, directed by Anand Tiwari, is facing tough competition from other releases like Deadpool & Wolverine, despite receiving positive reviews.

Disappointing box office run for 'Bad Newz'

'Bad Newz' losing its grip; earns ₹55.85cr in 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:07 pm Aug 01, 202412:07 pm

What's the story The romantic comedy Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has had a decent run at the box office. Since its release on July 19, 2024, the film has managed to collect a total of ₹55.85 crore in its first 13 days. Despite opening with high expectations and earning ₹8.3 crore on its debut day, the movie's performance has dwindled over time though.

Earnings drop

'Bad Newz' sees declining earnings after initial success

Following its strong opening weekend, Bad Newz saw a significant drop in earnings. The film collected ₹3.5 crore on day four, followed by ₹3.75 crore and ₹3.25 crore on the fifth and sixth days respectively. By the end of its first week, daily collections had fallen to ₹2.75 crore, indicating a downward trend in box office performance.

Continued decline

Second week box office collection sees further decline

The second week of Bad Newz at the box office saw a further decrease in earnings. On day eight, the film earned ₹2.15 crore and despite a slight increase to ₹3.25 crore on day nine and ₹3.75 crore on day 10, the earnings dropped to ₹1.2 crore and ₹1.4 crore on days 11 and 12 respectively. On its 13th day, Bad Newz collected approximately ₹1.15 crore according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Tough competition

'Bad Newz' faces stiff competition, struggles despite positive reviews

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz has been grappling with fierce competition from other releases such as Deadpool & Wolverine, which has been dominating the box office. Despite garnering mixed to positive reviews from critics, the film is finding it hard to hold its ground. The movie explores the phenomenon of heteropaternal superfecundation and is a spiritual successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz. As it completes its first two weeks, Bad Newz is inching toward the ₹60 crore mark.