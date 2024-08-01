In short Simplifying... In short Popular YouTuber MrBeast, known for his philanthropic videos, has apologized for past use of inappropriate language and racist remarks.

He also addressed allegations against a colleague, Ava Kris Tyson, for inappropriate comments to minors, stating Tyson has been removed from his company and an independent investigation is underway.

Despite the controversy, MrBeast's YouTube channel continues to thrive with over 307M subscribers and an upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality show.

MrBeast admits using 'inappropriate language,' apologizes for past racist remarks

By Tanvi Gupta 11:20 am Aug 01, 202411:20 am

What's the story YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is currently embroiled in controversy over allegations of past racist remarks. The uproar began after a 2017 clip resurfaced where fellow YouTuber Rosanna Pansino claimed that Donaldson made racially insensitive comments. Specifically, Pansino alleged that in response to a comment about selling Black people for money, Donaldson said, "The most I would pay is probably 300."

Public apology

MrBeast acknowledged past use of 'inappropriate language'

In response to the allegations, Donaldson admitted to his past use of "inappropriate language" in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. A spokesperson for the YouTuber explained, "When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny." The spokesperson also noted: "Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language."

Immediate action

MrBeast responds to accusations against colleague Ava Kris Tyson

Donaldson also addressed accusations against his longtime colleague Ava Kris Tyson, who allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to minors. Expressing his disgust and opposition to such acts on X/Twitter, Donaldson announced that he had taken immediate action to remove Tyson from his company and channel. He further stated that he was hiring an independent third party for a thorough investigation into the matter, promising further actions based on their findings.

Online influence

MrBeast's philanthropic YouTube presence amid controversy

Despite the controversy, MrBeast continues to maintain a strong presence on YouTube with 307M subscribers. He is renowned for his philanthropic videos such as "Ages 1 - 100 Decide Who Wins $2,50,000" and "I Built 100 Houses And Gave Them Away!" which have collectively amassed over 100M views. In addition to his YouTube success, Donaldson has secured an Amazon Prime Video deal for a reality competition show featuring 1,000 contestants currently in production.