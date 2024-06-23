In brief Simplifying... In brief Canara Bank's official social media account was recently hacked, leading to a change in its username.

Canara Bank's social media handle on X hacked; username altered

By Akash Pandey 05:10 pm Jun 23, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Canara Bank's official social media account on X has been compromised. The hacker has changed the handle's username to 'ether.fi,' sparking worry among users and banking authorities. The bank has now started an investigation regarding the online security breach compromising its social media account. This cyber attack on Canara Bank follows closely on the heels of a similar breach involving Axis Bank.

Official statement

Will inform immediately when account is restored: Canara Bank

In its statement to press, the bank said, "Canara Bank would like to inform to all concerned that the bank's official X account has been compromised. All concerned teams are investigating the matter and working closely with X to regain access to Canara Bank X handle at the earliest." The bank also urged users to not post anything on their page. "We will inform immediately when it is restored and working in Canara Bank controls," the bank said.

Information

Axis Bank's support handle was recently compromised

A few days ago, Axis Bank's support handle on X was compromised, leading to unauthorized cryptocurrency-related posts appearing on the platform. The bank then initiated an investigation to assess the damage and mitigate potential risks to its customers and operations.