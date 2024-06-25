Midnight Society gaming studio severs ties with co-founder Dr Disrespect
Midnight Society, a game studio co-founded by renowned streamer Dr Disrespect, also known as Guy Beahm, has publicly announced the immediate termination of its relationship with him. The decision was disclosed via a post on X following allegations against Beahm, that surfaced on social media. "On Friday evening, we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founders Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect," the studio stated in its announcement.
Allegations against Beahm brought to light
The allegations against Beahm were made by ex-Twitch employee Cody Conners, who claimed that Beahm's permanent ban from Twitch was due to "sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product." Robert Bowling, a fellow co-founder of Midnight Society, responded to these allegations stating, "I'm now aware and I'm dealing with it... I landed from Stockholm, reconnected, saw the tweet and immediately began an investigation."
Midnight Society responds to allegations against Beahm
In response to the allegations, Midnight Society stated, "We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act." "We are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately," the firm added. This announcement came shortly after Beahm finished his first stream since the allegations surfaced, during which he mentioned feeling "fatigued" and considering a possible departure from the studio.
Beahm's past controversies and current denial
In 2020, Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch shortly after signing a two-year exclusivity contract with the platform. This move sparked widespread speculation as the reason for the ban remained undisclosed for four years. In response to the recent allegations, Beahm denied any wrongdoing stating, "I didn't do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."
Midnight Society's future post Beahm's termination
Beahm co-founded Midnight Society in 2021 with Robert Bowling and Quinn DelHoyo, and the studio announced an extraction shooter game named Deadrop, in 2022. Following Beahm's termination, Midnight Society stated, "While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players."