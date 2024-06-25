Apple rejected Meta's AI integration over privacy issues
Apple has reportedly rejected the idea of integrating Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) models into its devices, citing privacy concerns. According to Bloomberg, preliminary discussions between the two tech giants took place in March but did not advance to a formal stage. Apple's decision was influenced by perceived inadequacies in Meta's privacy practices and potential damage to its reputation due to ongoing criticism of Meta's approach to user privacy.
Apple has partnered with OpenAI; Google on the cards
Earlier this month, Apple launched its own suite of AI features under the brand name 'Apple Intelligence.' Alongside this, the company announced a collaboration with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices for certain queries. This move is part of Apple's wider strategy to incorporate generative AI into its products and services. At the WWDC, Apple's Craig Federighi confirmed plans to collaborate with Google on deploying Gemini, stating "We want to enable users ultimately to choose the models they want."
Meta continues to rely on its own apps
Despite Apple's rejection, Meta will continue to depend on its own applications such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger. These apps collectively serve billions of users worldwide. Recently, the company expanded the availability of its Meta AI chatbot to users in India, which currently stands as its largest market. This move indicates that Meta remains committed to enhancing its own platforms and reaching out to a broad user base independently.