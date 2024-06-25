In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple recently launched its own AI features, 'Apple Intelligence', and plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into its devices.

However, it rejected Meta's AI integration due to privacy concerns.

Despite this, Meta is focusing on enhancing its own apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger, even expanding its AI chatbot to its largest market, India. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

By Mudit Dube 10:22 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Apple has reportedly rejected the idea of integrating Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) models into its devices, citing privacy concerns. According to Bloomberg, preliminary discussions between the two tech giants took place in March but did not advance to a formal stage. Apple's decision was influenced by perceived inadequacies in Meta's privacy practices and potential damage to its reputation due to ongoing criticism of Meta's approach to user privacy.

AI strategy

Apple has partnered with OpenAI; Google on the cards

Earlier this month, Apple launched its own suite of AI features under the brand name 'Apple Intelligence.' Alongside this, the company announced a collaboration with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices for certain queries. This move is part of Apple's wider strategy to incorporate generative AI into its products and services. At the WWDC, Apple's Craig Federighi confirmed plans to collaborate with Google on deploying Gemini, stating "We want to enable users ultimately to choose the models they want."

Independent strategy

Meta continues to rely on its own apps

Despite Apple's rejection, Meta will continue to depend on its own applications such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger. These apps collectively serve billions of users worldwide. Recently, the company expanded the availability of its Meta AI chatbot to users in India, which currently stands as its largest market. This move indicates that Meta remains committed to enhancing its own platforms and reaching out to a broad user base independently.