By Dwaipayan Roy 12:02 am Jun 11, 202412:02 am

What's the story Apple has provided a sneak peek into the upcoming iPadOS 18 at the WWDC 2024 event. The software update is scheduled for release in autumn, with a developer beta available now, and a public beta set for next month. The most notable feature of this update is the inclusion of a built-in calculator, eliminating the need for users to rely on third-party apps for basic math functions.

Enhanced functionality with Apple Pencil and Smart Script

The built-in calculator in iPadOS 18 is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Pencil. This feature allows users to solve math problems directly after writing them with the stylus. Additionally, Apple is introducing Smart Script, a tool that uses machine learning to enhance text appearance as it is being written. Smart Script can mimic a user's handwriting style, perform spell checks, and convert typed text into a user's unique style.

iPadOS 18 to incorporate new iOS 18 features

In addition to the built-in calculator and Smart Script, iPadOS 18 will also incorporate several new features from iOS 18. These include innovative ways to personalize the home screen and a tailored Control Center. The update will also introduce a customizable floating tab that simplifies app navigation. These features are designed to enhance user experience and productivity on Apple's tablets.

Apple's recent iPad lineup update and future plans

The announcement of iPadOS 18 comes on the heels of Apple's recent update to its iPad lineup. The firm launched several new tablets, including an M4-powered iPad Pro and an M2-backed iPad Air. For the first time, the Pro models flaunt OLED displays, while the iPad Air is available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. These hardware updates are expected to complement the new software features in iPadOS 18.