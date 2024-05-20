Next Article

Apple's Mac Pro, Studio to get M4 chip next year

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:31 am May 20, 202411:31 am

What's the story Apple's Mac Studio and Mac Pro are set to receive an upgrade to the M4 chip sometime in mid-2025, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Until then, these machines will continue operating on Apple's M2 generation chip throughout this year. This update schedule is different from that of other Mac models, with the exception of the MacBook Air.

Performance

In 2024, all of Apple's laptops, excluding the MacBook Air, will transition to the M4 chip. This chip has already been incorporated into the iPad Pro, giving it a lead in single-core performance within Apple's lineup. Geekbench comparisons reveal that the iPad Pro outperforms the M2 Ultra by approximately 25%. The iPad Pro is tipped to maintain this performance advantage for about another year, when compared to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

Chip comparison

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 Pro's A17 Pro chip matches the M2 Ultra in terms of single-core CPU power. However, when multiple cores are required, the M2 Ultra significantly outperforms both the iPad Pro and iPhone 15 Pro. Despite these comparisons, it is crucial to remember that the current Mac Studios and Mac Pros are highly capable machines with more RAM and additional ports.