Altman is now concerned about the loss of anonymity

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expresses discomfort with newfound fame

By Akash Pandey 03:28 pm May 19, 2024

What's the story Sam Altman has voiced his unease with the loss of anonymity that has come with his rising fame. In an interview on the Logan Bartlett Show, Altman described the experience as "very, very strange." He admitted he hadn't fully anticipated the implications of his fame, stating, "I think if I had thought about that at the time, I would've said, 'OK, this will be a weirder thing than it sounds like,' but I didn't really think about it."

Unexpected consequences

Surprised by impact of fame on personal life

Despite actively seeking recognition through numerous speaking events and a global tour, the OpenAI CEO confessed to being surprised by the extent of his popularity. He shared on the show, "I was like, 'AI's going to be really important, OpenAI's going to be a really important company.' I didn't think I would not be able to go out to dinner in my own city." His fame has evidently surpassed his initial expectations.

Unconventional views

Altman's eccentricities and fear of rogue AI

Altman, known for his idiosyncrasies, has been a prominent figure in the tech industry. During his tenure at Y Combinator, he revealed having a stash of guns and gas masks at a remote compound due to fears of rogue AI — an AI that either becomes a threat or pursues its own objectives. As the leader of OpenAI, Altman continues to make headlines with his unconventional views on AI, including concerns about AI potentially going "horribly wrong" for society.