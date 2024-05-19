Next Article

By Akash Pandey 03:25 pm May 19, 2024

What's the story The primary market in India is bracing for a bustling week with two initial public offerings (IPOs), amid the ongoing general elections. In addition to the new IPOs, Dalal Street is set to witness up to eight listings this week. Awfis Space Solutions, a leading provider of shared workspaces in India, is slated to launch its IPO, with an aim to raise approximately ₹599 crore.

Breakdown

Details for Awfis Space Solutions's IPO

Awfis Space Solutions's IPO will open for subscription on May 22 and close on May 27. It comprises a fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to ₹128.00 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.23 crore shares amounting to ₹470.93 crore. The price band has been fixed between ₹364-₹383 per share. Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

More IPOs

GSM Foils sets its IPO dates

Another forthcoming IPO is from GSM Foils, which is set to open for subscription on May 24, and close on May 28. This SME IPO will be a fixed-price issue of ₹11.01 crore and it consists entirely of a fresh issue of 34.4 lakh shares. The price band for this IPO is set at ₹32 per stock. Additionally, Rulka Electricals's and Hariom Atta & Spices's IPO bidding opened on May 16, 2024, and will close on May 21, 2024.

Information

Eight new listings expected on D-Street next week

The eight new listings include Go Digit General Insurance, ABS Marine Services, Veritaas Advertising, Mandeep Auto Industries, Indian Emulsifier, Quest Laboratories, Hariom Atta & Spices, and Rulka Electricals. Go Digit General Insurance recently opened for subscription and attracted significant investor interest.