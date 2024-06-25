Apple TV+ subscribers to enjoy early access to original podcasts
Apple has revealed that subscribers of its Apple TV+ service will be given early access to the company's latest original podcast, My Divo. The announcement was made via a press release on Tuesday. This premium podcast, available in both English and Spanish, will be accessible starting July 1 when subscribers link their TV+ subscriptions to Apple Podcasts.
Apple's new business strategy for podcast distribution
Apple TV+ subscribers will have full access to all eight episodes of My Divo, while non-subscribers will receive new episodes weekly, with only the first two available on launch day. This approach is part of Apple's new business strategy for podcast distribution, with the company stating that "all upcoming Apple TV+ podcasts will also be made available in full to subscribers."
My Divo: A deep dive into Mexican heritage and identity
My Divo, hosted by award-winning journalist Maria Garcia, is centered around the life of Mexican singer Juan Gabriel, also known as El Divo de Juarez. The podcast explores Garcia's identity in relation to the legacy of the flamboyant Latino performer. It delves into their shared Mexican heritage, including their sexualities and upbringing in the city of Ciudad Juarez. Gabriel has sold over 100 million albums, making him one of the bestselling artists in Mexican history, as per Apple.