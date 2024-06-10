Next Article

It will debut in China on June 28

Apple's Vision Pro headset to debut in 8 new nations

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:24 pm Jun 10, 2024

What's the story Apple has announced the global expansion of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, with availability in eight new countries. The $3,499 device will first debut in China, Japan, and Singapore on June 28, followed by Australia, France, Germany, Canada, and the UK on July 12. This step follows reports that Apple has been training its international staff to sell the high-end headset. The company has not yet disclosed sales figures for the Vision Pro.

Software update

Apple unveils VisionOS 2 at WWDC 2024

At the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024, Apple also introduced VisionOS 2, a software update for the Vision Pro headset. The new features include "spatialized" photos, as well as support for trains in travel mode. Apple claimed that the VisionOS 2 will be offered as a free software update later this year, enhancing the overall user experience. The software update will be available to users in all countries where the headset is sold.

About the device

Apple Vision Pro: A game-changer in the MR space

The Apple Vision Pro, launched in February, has been a game-changer in the mixed-reality space. It offers a 3D 8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a LiDAR sensor, and a 12MP camera. The device is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, and runs on the company's custom silicon, the Apple M1 Ultra. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a 3,000mAh battery. The device is compatible with the Apple Immersive Video format.