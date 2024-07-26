In short Simplifying... In short Popular YouTuber MrBeast has severed ties with collaborator Ava Kris Tyson following allegations of inappropriate online interactions with a minor.

Tyson, who denies the claims, has chosen to step away from social media to focus on her family and mental health.

Despite past transphobic attacks on Tyson, which MrBeast condemned, the recent controversy has led to her departure from the MrBeast brand, which has over 300M subscribers.

Explained: Why MrBeast cut ties with collaborator Ava Kris Tyson

By Isha Sharma 09:57 am Jul 26, 202409:57 am

What's the story YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has severed ties with long-time collaborator Ava Kris Tyson amid serious allegations of misconduct and "grooming minors." Tyson, a key figure in the YouTube community and a significant contributor to MrBeast's channel since its inception in 2012, came out as transgender in 2023. Despite facing transphobic backlash post-transition, she was earlier staunchly defended by Donaldson. However, in light of the new charges, Donaldson has decided to end his association with her.

Controversy unfolds

Tyson accused of inappropriate interaction with minor

The controversy arose when allegations surfaced that Tyson had engaged in inappropriate online interactions with a minor. The accusations involved her exchanging explicit content messages with a then-13-year-old fan, known as Lava. Tyson was reportedly 20 years old back then. Despite both parties strongly disputing the allegations, these claims gained traction after a YouTube video scrutinized their exchanges, leading to public outcry and calls for accountability.

Immediate action

MrBeast responds to allegations, cuts ties with Tyson

In response to the allegations, MrBeast expressed his disgust at Tyson's alleged behavior and announced immediate action to sever all ties with her. On social media platform X, Donaldson wrote he is "disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts." "I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions."

Departure statement

Tyson denies allegations, announces social media hiatus

Contrasting MrBeast's statement, Tyson framed her departure as a mutual decision to step away from social media to "to focus on my family and mental health." "I humbly apologize to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, and past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online." "I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away."

Transphobia condemned

MrBeast's past defense of Tyson amid transphobic backlash

Tyson has been subjected to numerous transphobic attacks online. In response to these, MrBeast had previously defended Tyson, expressing his frustration with the transphobia. He responded to a suggestion that Tyson could become his "biggest controversy to date," saying that Tyson "isn't my 'nightmare'" and that "All this transphobia is starting to piss me off." Tyson is considered a key figure in building MrBeast's brand, which now boasts over 300M subscribers on YouTube.