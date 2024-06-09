Next Article

SuperFastMatt transforms Dodge Viper into desert runner

First-generation Dodge Viper undergoes transformation into aggressive off-road vehicle

What's the story The SuperFastMatt channel on YouTube has successfully transformed a first-generation Dodge Viper from the 1990s, into a capable desert runner. The year-long project involved disassembling, cutting, and reassembling the bright-red sports car, originally designed for smooth highways and twisty tarmac. The host of the channel, Matt, recently tested the modified vehicle in the desert with activities including donuts, jumps, and rock-crawling.

Vehicle upgrades

Modifications elevate Viper's off-road capabilities

The transformation of the Viper involved several significant modifications. Matt cut the fenders, added large all-terrain tires, and designed custom uprights for the front suspension, to accommodate aftermarket long-travel shock absorbers and springs. He also replaced the factory rear suspension with a solid axle from a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Despite these changes, he left the 8.0-liter, naturally aspirated, V10 engine and six-speed Tremec T-56 transmission untouched.

Performance evaluation

Desert testing reveals minor issues

During the desert testing, Matt encountered a few minor issues with the modified Viper. Despite an improved radiator, coolant temperatures rose higher than expected. The absence of a low-speed transfer case made torque modulation challenging during slow-speed rock-crawling. Additionally, some interior trim crumbled and custom suspension pieces began to separate during jumps, but these issues were deemed fixable with additional welds.