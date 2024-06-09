Next Article

Volkswagen India offers big discounts in June

Volkswagen announces major discounts on Taigun, Virtus this June

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:36 am Jun 09, 202409:36 am

What's the story Volkswagen is offering significant discounts on several models this June, including the Taigun, Virtus, and the flagship Tiguan. The MY23 Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-liter TSI is offered with discounts of up to ₹1.80 lakh this month. These benefits comprise a cash discount of up to ₹50,000, a ₹20,000 exchange bonus, and a ₹20,000 loyalty bonus with an additional discount of ₹50,000.

Extra discounts

Additional benefits for dual airbag models

Volkswagen has recently upgraded the Taigun with standard six airbags. Consequently, variants equipped with dual airbags are now available with an extra ₹40,000 cash benefit over and above the existing offers. Moreover, the pricing for certain variants has been temporarily reduced this month. It's important to note that these benefits vary from city to city and are subject to stock availability.

Price cuts

Price reductions on select Taigun variants

The entry-level Comfortline variant of the Volkswagen Taigun now starts at ₹11 lakh. Prices of 1.5 GT Chrome, GT Plus Chrome, Sport, and Edge trims have also been temporarily reduced this month. The MY23 Taigun 1.5 GT TSI MT Chrome with Trail Edition is now priced at ₹14.99 lakh, and comes with a ₹20,000 exchange bonus and a ₹29,000 loyalty benefit.

Offers

Discounts on the Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus 1.0 TSI is currently offered with benefits worth up to ₹1.05 lakh. These benefits include a ₹75,000 cash discount, a ₹20,000 exchange bonus, and a ₹20,000 loyalty bonus. The Virtus 1.5 GT versions are available with loyalty and exchange bonuses only. Similar to Taigun's offer scheme, MY23 units of the Virtus get an extra ₹50,000 off, while dual airbag variants receive an additional ₹40,000 discount.