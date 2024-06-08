Next Article

It has a claimed range of 318km

VinFast VF e34 mid-size SUV begins testing in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:19 pm Jun 08, 202404:19 pm

What's the story VinFast, a few months post the groundbreaking ceremony of its new factory in Tamil Nadu, has initiated testing of its cars on Indian roads. The VF e34 mid-size SUV, already available in Vietnam and Indonesia, was recently spotted in India. This vehicle is the smallest in VinFast's lineup, and is fueled by a 110kW battery pack with a claimed range of 318km.

Specs

Design and specifications

The VF e34 measures 4,300mm in length with a 2,600mm wheelbase, placing it in the same size category as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and other similar models. The interior of the vehicle boasts an all-gray look with chrome inserts and dual-digital displays, including a large vertical unit. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than nine seconds, according to VinFast's claims.

Cost

Features and expected pricing

The VF e34 comes equipped with features such as level-2 ADAS, twin USB charging ports, auto climate control, connected car technology, Highline TPMS, and a 360-degree camera. This is the first time the e34 has been seen in India, indicating its inclusion in VinFast's Indian lineup. The expected price for this model ranges from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom).