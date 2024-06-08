Next Article

Over 20 vehicles are being showcased

Toyota opens first company-owned used car outlet in Delhi

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:23 pm Jun 08, 202403:23 pm

What's the story Toyota has launched its first Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) under the 'Toyota U-Trust' brand in New Delhi. The new preowned car dealership, spanning 15,000sq. ft., can showcase over 20 vehicles certified by the automaker. The outlet is designed to provide customers with convenience, transparency, and peace of mind during the purchase and sale of preowned Toyota cars.

Quality assurance

Toyota's preowned car inspection

Each preowned car at TUCO undergoes a rigorous 203-point inspection process based on global Toyota standards, including safety, structural rigidity, and performance checks. The new TUCO showrooms aim to replicate the same ambiance and customer experience, as buying a brand-new car from any of the company's outlets. According to Toyota, buyers will be provided with complete documentation, fair competitive pricing, and a comprehensive vehicle history.

Business strategy

Toyota's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction

Takashi Takamiya, Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, emphasized that the used car business is a key pillar of Toyota's overall business and growth strategy in India. He stated, "Used car business is a key pillar of Toyota's overall business and growth strategy here in India which is also closely aligning with our vision of 'Mobility for All'." The inauguration of the first used car outlet in New Delhi exemplifies their dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Customer support

Toyota's after-sales service and online evaluation

Atul Sood, Project Vice President at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, highlighted the company's commitment to providing hassle-free after-sales service support. He stated that "every pre-owned vehicle undergoes refurbishment by our own technicians using Toyota Genuine parts at our exclusive centers." Customers can evaluate the vehicles online through the 'Toyota U-Trust' website and each preowned car comes with a warranty of up to 30,000km or two years.

Market outlook

Growth potential of used car market in India

Takamiya highlighted the significant growth potential of the used car market in India, which is currently 1.3 times the size of the new car market and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8%. The expansion of TUCO with the inauguration of their first used car outlet in New Delhi, is a testament to Toyota's dedication to this growing sector.