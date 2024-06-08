Next Article

Crossfire 500X, Cromwell 1200, Crossfire 500XC, and Cromwell 1200X will debut first

Brixton Motorcycles set to enter Indian market with 4 models

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:49 pm Jun 08, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Brixton Motorcycles, in partnership with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd, is gearing up to enter the Indian market. The duo plans to launch four models during the upcoming festive season on our shores, and establish a manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. This production unit is expected to have an annual output of over 40,000 units.

Product launch

Initial lineup and future plans

The initial lineup for the Indian market includes the Crossfire 500X, Cromwell 1200, Crossfire 500XC, and Cromwell 1200X. The Storr 500 adventure tourer is also planned for a later release. In the second phase of this venture, Brixton and KAW Veloce Motors will jointly develop products specifically designed for the Indian market, at Brixton's Austria Design Centre.

Expansion plans

Brixton Motorcycles to introduce MotoHaus-inspired outlets

In addition to launching their first range of motorcycles, Brixton and KAW Veloce Motors plan to introduce MotoHaus-inspired outlets in India. This move is seen as a significant step toward establishing the brand's presence in the country. The brand's motorcycles, known for their blend of classic designs and modern technology, have gained popularity in Asia and Europe, especially among younger riders and urban commuters.

Company profile

A legacy of diverse and powerful models

Brixton Motorcycles Austria, a division of KSR Group GmbH, is a family-owned enterprise with over 25 years of legacy. The firm offers up to 14 different models designed to cater to a diverse segment of riders. Their engine choices range from entry-level 125cc single-cylinder bikes ideal for urban environments, to the powerful Cromwell café racer with a 1,222cc twin-cylinder engine.