It will offer a range of up to 500km

Hyundai Creta EV found testing in India: Expected features

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:15 pm Jun 08, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The upcoming months are set to see a rise in electric vehicle (EV) launches, including the Hyundai Creta EV. Recently, two units of this mid-size SUV were spotted during a public road test. The new spy shots reveal less camouflage than previous sightings, and show the same taillight design as the current internal combustion engine-powered Creta. A unique feature of these units is the sequential turn indicator setup.

Anticipated features of Creta EV

The 2024 Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats. The interior will also feature a dual-screen setup on the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and a new two-spoke steering wheel. However, specific details about the powertrain specifications remain unknown at this time.

Expected battery capacity and range

The new Creta EV is anticipated to feature a 50-60kWh battery pack. This could potentially offer a range of up to 500km on a full charge. Upon its launch, the Creta EV will compete with other electric SUVs in its segment, such as the Tata Harrier.EV, Honda Elevate EV, and the Maruti Suzuki eVX.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Hyundai Creta EV in India will be disclosed at the time of launch. However, for reference, the ICE Creta starts at ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom).