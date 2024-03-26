Next Article

In an unusual twist for a vehicle, the entire floor is heated

Genesis reveals its Neolun SUV concept: Check design, features

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 04:10 pm Mar 26, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Genesis, the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai, has unveiled an innovative SUV concept, the Neolun, at this year's New York Auto Show. The design of the Neolun draws inspiration from "Korea's iconic moon-shaped porcelain jars," as stated by Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. The concept boasts a distinctive boxy design and features Genesis's signature "two lines" lighting motif on both ends.

Looks

Distinctive exterior and interior design elements

The Neolun's exterior is eye-catching with a two-tone paint scheme in Midnight Black and Majestic Blue. The interior is adorned with Royal Indigo leather accented with white piping. The cabin layout includes two rows of plush rotating seats facing each other, evoking the feel of a comfortable living room. In an unusual twist for a vehicle, not only are the seats heated, but so is the entire floor.

Facilities

Cutting-edge features and potential future production

The Neolun comes equipped with a state-of-the-art sound system that delivers an immersive audio experience comparable to a concert hall. It also includes a unique feature: a rotating crystal sphere in the front compartment that spins when the sound system is turned on, reminiscent of features seen in other Genesis models like the GV60. There are expectations for a production GV90 with at least a third row of seats, indicating two potential variants of the GV90.