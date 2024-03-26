Next Article

The design borrows elements from both the C3 and C3 Aircross

Citroen to unveil C3-based 'Basalt' coupe SUV in India tomorrow

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 03:15 pm Mar 26, 202403:15 pm

What's the story Citroen, the renowned French automaker, is all set to introduce its eagerly awaited C3-based coupe SUV, the Basalt, in India tomorrow (March 27). Previously referred to as the C3X, this model will mark Citroen's fifth venture into the Indian market. Basalt is slated for a launch in the latter half of 2024, and is poised to rival cars such as the Tata Curvv and Hyundai Creta.

Looks

Basalt design: Blend of C3 and C3 Aircross SUV

The design of Basalt borrows elements from both the C3 and C3 Aircross SUV. It will be constructed on the CMP platform, combining the dimensions of a mid-size sedan with an elevated ground clearance due to its coupe SUV-like build. Its distinctive appearance features a dual LED headlamp arrangement, an expansive radiator grille, fog lamps integrated into the bumper, and a two-bar grille that seamlessly blends into the Citroen emblem.

Exteriors

This is how it will look like

Citroen India has offered a sneak peek of the coupe-SUV on X, showing features such as unique door handles, door-mounted rear-view mirrors, robust wheel arches, a shark-fin antenna, and a sleek roofline. The teaser image also displays squared-off LED taillights that wrap around with an elevated boot lid. However, details about the interior of the coupe SUV will be disclosed at a later stage by Citroen.

Interiors

Anticipated interior features

While we await official details about Basalt's interior features, it is predicted to be packed with state-of-the-art amenities. These may include a large touchscreen infotainment system (10-inch+), wireless smartphone connectivity, electrically adjustable rear-view mirrors, and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. Other expected features could encompass a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted controls, a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting.

Engine

What about its performance?

The Citroen Basalt will be powered by a 1.2-liter, turbo-petrol engine, expected to deliver 109hp and 205Nm of maximum torque. A 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mill that generates 110hp and 190Nm might also be available. The car will be offered with a choice between a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Cost

What about its pricing and availability?

Citroen has specifically designed the Basalt to meet the demands of Indian consumers. Despite its primary focus on the Indian market, the model is also likely to be exported to other countries. The Basalt is expected to hit the Indian market by July, with prices starting at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).