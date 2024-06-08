Next Article

Jun 08, 2024

What's the story TVS Motor Company has issued a recall of its iQube electric scooter in India for a "proactive inspection." The recall pertains to units built between July 10, 2023, and September 9, 2023. The company aims to inspect the bridge tube of these units, to ensure optimal ride handling over extended usage. Any necessary rectifications will be performed free of charge for customers.

Trims

Expansion of iQube portfolio with new variants

TVS has recently expanded its iQube portfolio with three new variants. The new 2.2kWh battery pack option is priced at ₹94,999. The iQube ST version comes with two battery pack choices - a 3.4kWh unit priced at ₹1.55 lakh and a 5.1kWh unit costing ₹1.83 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Specs

Performance and charging details

The 3.4kWh version of the TVS iQube ST offers a real-world range of 100km and can be charged from 0-80% in 2.5 hours. The larger 5.1kWh variant boasts the largest battery pack in its category, providing a range of 150km on a single charge, and takes around four hours to charge from 0-80%.

Scooter features

Features and specifications

The iQube ST is equipped with a seven-inch color TFT touchscreen, TPMS, connected features, and 32-liter boot space. It is available in four color choices: Copper Bronze Matte, Titanium Gray Matte, Coral Sand Satin, and Starlight Blue. The top speed for the 5.1kWh variant is 82km/h, while the 3.4kWh version can reach up to 78km/h.