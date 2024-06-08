Next Article

Tata Motors announces big discounts on MY24 models in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:42 am Jun 08, 202410:42 am

What's the story Tata Motors is offering substantial discounts on several of its models this month, with benefits reaching up to ₹55,000. The discounts apply to the Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Tigor, Altroz, and Safari MY2024 units. These offers include a consumer discount as well as an exchange or scrappage bonus. However, the exact amount of discount varies from city to city, and depends on the availability of stock.

Benefits

What about Tata Tiago and Tigor?

The petrol variants of the Tata Tiago are offered with a discount of up to ₹55,000, including cash benefits of up to ₹35,000 and an exchange or scrappage bonus of ₹20,000. The CNG trims are being offered with discounts of up to ₹45,000. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor is available with a discount of up to ₹50,000 for the petrol version, and benefits worth up to ₹45,000 for the CNG variants this month.

Additional offers

Discounts on Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari

Tata Motors is also offering discounts on the Altroz model this month. Both petrol and diesel variants can be purchased with a discount worth ₹45,000, while CNG variants have benefits worth ₹35,000. The MY2024 Tata Nexon models are available with a scrappage or exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000. The Harrier and Safari are available with an exchange or scrappage bonus this month, with discounts going up to ₹30,000.