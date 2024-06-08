Next Article

The waiting period for the Creta remains around 10 weeks

Hyundai Creta's order backlog drops to 33,000 units this month

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:10 am Jun 08, 202410:10 am

What's the story The Hyundai Creta, a midsize SUV launched in India in January 2024, has experienced a decrease in its order backlog from 35,000 units in April, to 33,000 units by June. This reduction accounts for over half of Hyundai's total order backlog, which also fell from 70,000 units to 65,000 during the same period. Despite this drop, the waiting period for the Creta and its sporty variant, the Creta N Line remains around 10 weeks.

Figures

Sales and buyer demographics in 2024

Hyundai reported sales of 14,662 units of the Creta in May 2024, although the company states that average monthly sales for the SUV, typically hover around 15,000 units. Notably, there has been a significant increase in first-time Creta buyers from 14% in 2021 to 28% in 2024. The current price range for the Creta is between ₹13.48 lakh and ₹24.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powertrains

Engine options and future electric variant

The Hyundai Creta is presently available with three engine options: a 115hp, 1.5-liter NA petrol; a 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol; and a 116hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill. In addition to these options, an electric version of the Creta is set to go into production by the end of this year, and will be on sale by January 2025. The upcoming Creta EV will compete directly with models like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV.

Alcazar update

Hyundai Alcazar set for mid-life makeover

Hyundai's three-row sibling to the Creta, the Alcazar, is scheduled to get a mid-life makeover later this year. The update will include new front and rear-end designs, a tweaked cabin layout, new features, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The Alcazar is currently offered with discounts of up to ₹70,000.