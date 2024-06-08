Next Article

Kia recalls 462,869 Telluride SUVs

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:54 am Jun 08, 2024

What's the story Kia Motors has announced a significant recall affecting 462,869 of its popular Telluride SUV, from the 2020 to 2024 model years. The recall is due to a fire risk linked with the electric seat motors, for both the driver and passenger front seats. The company has advised owners to park their vehicles outside as a precautionary measure, as the risk persists whether the car is in use or parked with the ignition off.

Fire risk originates from seat control knob

The fire risk is not due to the seat motor itself, but rather from the slide knob that controls it. The recall notice (NHTSA Recall Number 24V-407) claims that an external impact might dislodge the seat switch back cover, possibly causing a misalignment of the switch controlling the seat motor. If this happens and the switch gets stuck, it could feed constant power to the motor, leading to overheating and potential fire.

Incident reports

Firm acknowledges incidents related to seat motor issue

Documents filed with the recall reveal that Kia Motors is aware of one small driver-seat fire in a 2023 Telluride, while it was being driven. Additionally, there have been six confirmed cases of melted parts under the seats. Some of these incidents were accompanied by reports of smoke in the cabin, further highlighting the potential risk associated with this issue.

Warning signs

Kia provides signs of potential seat motor problems

The recall notice does not clarify whether it would be evident if a power seat motor got stuck. Also, Kia's chronology report on the issue, dating back to December 2022, does not mention any symptoms prior to these incidents. The company has advised that signs of potential problems could include seats moving "even after the seat slide knob is released," burning smells, smoke, or inoperable seats.

Solution

Kia dealers to rectify issue

To address this issue, Kia dealerships will install a new bracket for the power seat switch back cover, and replace the seat control knobs. Owners should expect to receive notification of the recall through the mail starting July 30. For further information, concerned owners can contact Kia customer service in the US, and mention recall SC316.