By Akash Pandey 02:33 pm Jun 07, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki is offering up to ₹58,000 discounts and benefits on several Arena models this June, including the Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R, Dzire, and the third-generation Swift. The discounts come in various forms such as cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate offers. However, no benefits are being offered on the Ertiga and the newly launched fourth-generation Swift.

Model savings

Benefits applicable to third-generation Swift and Alto K10

The third-generation Swift, still available at some dealerships, offers savings of up to ₹38,000 on the AMT variants. Manual trims come with benefits of up to ₹33,000 while CNG variants have a discount of ₹18,000. The Alto K10 model also has substantial discounts with benefits of up to ₹55,000 on automatic variants, discounts of up to ₹50,000 for manual versions, and up to ₹48,000 off on CNG options.

More options

Discounts extend to S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R models

The S-Presso model is available with discounts up to ₹58,000 for automatic trims. Manual variants have a discount of ₹53,000 while CNG trims come with benefits of up to ₹46,000. The Celerio and Wagon R models also offer significant savings with benefits worth up to ₹58,000 on the automatic versions and discounts of up to ₹53,000 for manual and CNG variants.

Additional deals

Dzire and Brezza models also included in offers

The Dzire model, due for a generation update later this year, offers benefits worth up to ₹30,000 on the automatic variants and up to ₹25,000 on the manual ones. However, no offers are available for the CNG variants. The Brezza compact SUV is also part of these deals with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000 being offered on the petrol variants.

Information

Discounts subject to city and stock availability

The discounts offered by Maruti Suzuki Arena dealers vary from city to city and are subject to stock availability. It's important to note that these offers are only available for a limited period during the month of June.