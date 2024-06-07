Next Article

Altroz Racer is offered with a sole 6-speed manual transmission

Tata Motors launches sportier Altroz Racer starting at ₹9.5 lakh

By Mudit Dube 01:51 pm Jun 07, 202401:51 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has introduced the Altroz Racer, a sportier variant of its premium hatchback, with prices starting from ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model replaces the i-Turbo variant and is now the only turbo-petrol Altroz available for purchase. This launch is seen as Tata's answer to Hyundai's i20 N Line, featuring improved aesthetics, additional features, and enhanced power.

Altroz Racer: Variants, design, and color options

The Altroz Racer is available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3, priced at ₹9.49 lakh, ₹10.49 lakh, and ₹10.99 lakh respectively. The design closely resembles the standard model but features a new dual-tone finish with a black roof and hood. Additional sporty elements include white stripes with a checkered flag on the roof and dark-finished Tata logos. Customers can choose from three color options: Avenue White, Pure Grey, and Atomic Orange.

Interior features and technology of Altroz Racer

The interior of the Altroz Racer features an all-black dashboard with orange highlights and ambient lighting. The seats are black with white and orange stripes, while the gear knob is borrowed from the Tata Nexon. New features include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 7-inch digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags. Other carried-over features include an 8-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system, sunroof, wireless charger, and rear parking sensors.

Altroz Racer's performance and market competition

The Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine, producing 120hp and 170Nm, marking an increase of 10hp and 30Nm over the outgoing i-Turbo variant. The vehicle features a 6-speed manual transmission, replacing the previous model's 5-speed gearbox. While no automatic transmission is currently offered with the Racer, future availability hasn't been ruled out. The Altroz Racer competes directly with Hyundai i20 N Line and can also be considered a sportier alternative to Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.