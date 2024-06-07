Next Article

Bajaj Chetak 2901 EV, with 123km range, launched at ₹96,000

By Mudit Dube 11:31 am Jun 07, 202411:31 am

What's the story Bajaj Auto has expanded its Chetak lineup with the launch of a new variant, the Chetak 2901. Priced at ₹95,998 (ex-showroom), this model is now available for booking through the company's online platform. This new variant is positioned below the Urbane and Premium variants. The introduction of this sub ₹1 lakh model is a strategic move by Bajaj to compete with other brands offering models in the same price bracket.

HIghlights

Chetak 2901: A blend of modern and retro design

The design of the Chetak 2901 aligns with other models in the lineup, featuring a modern-retro aesthetic. Bajaj has introduced bold new colors to appeal to a wider demographic, including younger consumers. The Chetak 2901 is available in four distinct colors: Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow, and Azure Blue. Bajaj has equipped the Chetak 2901 with a variety of amenities including a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster and optional 'TecPac' that brings reverse mode as well as call and music control.

Performance

Chetak 2901's performance and market competition

Bajaj claims that the Chetak 2901 can cover a distance of 123km on a single charge as per ARAI certification, although real-world range may vary. The company has opened bookings for the Chetak 2901 across 500 showrooms in India. Retail sales of this new model are set to begin from June 15.The scooter will compete against models like the TVS iQube, Ather Rizta, Ola S1X, and Ola S1 Air in the market.