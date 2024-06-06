Next Article

The Gurkha 4x2 will be slightly more affordable than the 4x4 model

Force Motors gears up for Gurkha 3-Door RWD launch

What's the story Force Motors is set to launch a rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant of the recently introduced 2024 Gurkha lifestyle SUV. The new Gurkha 4x2 will be exclusively available in a 3-door body style. Meanwhile, the larger 5-door model will continue to be offered only as a four-wheel drive (4x4). According to a leak, the Gurkha 4x2 will use the same 2.6-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine as its 4x4 counterpart, delivering 138hp power and peak torque of 320Nm.

It is expected to be more affordable

No major styling changes are planned for this model, with the same four-seat cabin layout as the current model being maintained. The removal of the 4x4 hardware is expected to make the Gurkha 4x2 more affordable than its predecessor, the Gurkha 3-door 4x4, which costs ₹16.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model will face off against the Mahindra Thar RWD. However, it may be more expensive due to its inability to qualify for excise benefits despite being under the four-meter mark.

Excise benefits elude due to bigger engine

The Gurkha 4x2 is unable to qualify for excise benefits due to its larger engine size. The vehicle's 2.6-liter diesel engine exceeds the displacement criteria for vehicles in the sub-4 meter space, a requirement that its competitor, the Mahindra Thar RWD, meets with its 1.5-liter diesel engine. This regulatory hurdle may result in a higher price point for the Gurkha 4x2 than Mahindra Thar RWD, despite its smaller size and reduced hardware.