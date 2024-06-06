Next Article

Maruti is offering a three-year extended warranty on strong hybrid variants of Grand Vitara

Up to ₹74,000 discount on Maruti Suzuki cars this month

By Akash Pandey 01:02 pm Jun 06, 202401:02 pm

What's the story Maruti Suzuki is providing substantial discounts, exchange bonuses, and other benefits on its entire Nexa line-up this June. The Grand Vitara hybrid is available with benefits worth up to ₹74,000, including a cash discount and exchange bonus. Additionally, Maruti is offering a three-year extended warranty on strong hybrid variants of the SUV. The petrol variants have discounts ranging from ₹14,000-64,000 while the CNG version offers corporate benefits worth ₹4,000.

Compact SUVs

Check offers on Fronx and Jimny models

The turbo-petrol variants of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx are being offered with discounts of up to ₹57,000, including a cash discount, exchange bonus, corporate benefits, and an accessory kit. The Fronx non-turbo petrol variants are available with discounts of up to ₹27,000 this month, while the CNG version offers discount of up to ₹12,000. Meanwhile, the Jimny lifestyle SUV has seen a reduction in discounts from previous months but still offers cash discount of up to ₹50,000 on all variants.

Hatchback

Baleno AMT gets up to ₹57,100 discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits worth up to ₹57,100 on the Baleno AMT, including cash benefits, an exchange bonus, and a corporate bonus. The manual variants have discounts of up to ₹52,100 while the CNG version gets a discount of up to ₹32,100 this month. Additionally, the 5-speed AMT variants of the Ignis are available with benefits worth up to ₹58,100. The manual variants of the Ignis get a discount of up to ₹53,100 due to a lower cash benefit.

Sedan and SUV

Benefits on Ciaz and XL6 models

All variants of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz are available with discounts of up to ₹48,000, including a cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate benefits. The XL6 model gets the least discounts for any Nexa car with up to ₹30,000 off this month on petrol variants. However, the XL6 CNG only gets a ₹10,000 exchange bonus. It's important to note that these benefits vary from city to city and are subject to stock availability.