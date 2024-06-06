Next Article

Offers vary from city to city and depend on the availability of stock

Tata Safari, Harrier available with ₹1.25 lakh discount this month

By Mudit Dube 11:10 am Jun 06, 202411:10 am

What's the story Tata Motors is offering substantial discounts on its MY2023 models this June, including the Safari, Harrier, Nexon, and other vehicles. The discounts extend up to ₹1.25 lakh and are available across a range of powertrains such as petrol, diesel, and CNG. However, these offers vary from city to city and depend on the availability of stock.

Safari and Harrier

Pre-facelift models of the Tata Safari manufactured in 2023 are being offered with discounts of up to ₹1.25 lakh. The three-row SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350Nm. Similarly, the pre-facelift Harrier is available with a ₹1.25 lakh discount, which includes a flat cash discount and an exchange or scrappage bonus.

Nexon and Tiago

The pre-facelift model of Tata Nexon is available with benefits of up to ₹90,000 on petrol models, while diesel variants get benefits of up to ₹75,000. The MY23 stock of the Tata Tiago is listed with benefits worth up to ₹85,000 on petrol and up to ₹80,000 on CNG models. These discounts are part of the company's June offers across various cities.

Tigor and Altroz

Tata Motors is offering benefits of up to ₹80,000 on the MY23 models of Tata Tigor CNG and petrol variants. The facelifted models of Tata Safari and Harrier made in 2023 are also being offered with benefits of up to ₹80,000. Additionally, petrol and diesel Altroz models produced last year are being offered with benefits of up to ₹65,000 this month while CNG models get benefits of up to ₹50,000.