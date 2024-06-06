Next Article

Zoox's self-designed autonomous vehicles can accommodate 4 passengers

Amazon's Zoox expands robotaxi testing to Austin and Miami

By Mudit Dube 10:12 am Jun 06, 202410:12 am

What's the story Amazon's self-driving unit, Zoox, has announced plans to test its robotaxis in Austin and Miami. This marks the first time the company will be conducting trials outside of the western US. The test fleet will consist of retrofitted Toyota Highlanders, which will be deployed in small areas near the business and entertainment districts of both cities.

Progress

Zoox has been testing its autonomous vehicles in California, Nevada

Zoox has been testing its self-designed autonomous vehicles in California and Nevada. These vehicles, built without steering wheels and pedals, can accommodate four passengers. Austin and Miami will serve as the fourth and fifth public testing sites for Zoox, following San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle. Despite ongoing investigations into two crashes involving Zoox vehicles, the company is exploring several cities for commercial offerings after its initial launch in Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Investigation

NHTSA investigates Zoox and other robotaxi companies

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently investigating 500 Zoox vehicles equipped with automated driving systems following two crashes. The NHTSA is also examining other self-driving robotaxi companies such as General Motors' Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo. Despite the ongoing investigation, Cruise has recently resumed operations in Dallas with a small fleet of human drivers after an incident involving one of its robotaxis in San Francisco last October.