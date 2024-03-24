Next Article

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS's delivery time reduced amid demand surge

By Pradnesh Naik 10:11 am Mar 24, 202410:11 am

What's the story Hyundai's Grand i10 NIOS, a well-liked and cost-effective hatchback from the renowned South Korean automaker, is witnessing a surge in demand across India. However, as of March 2024, prospective buyers can expect a reduced waiting period of up to eight weeks on our shores. For some variants, including the CNG versions, the waiting period is up to six weeks. These estimates are applicable nationwide but may fluctuate based on factors such as regional availability and color choice.

About the car

Grand i10 NIOS: All about its design, features, and specifications

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS follows the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language and flaunts sweptback projector headlamps, a large honeycomb-mesh grille, bumper-mounted tri-arrow-style LED DRLs, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. Its spacious five-seater cabin has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice recognition, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, a sunroof, and a wireless charger. Backing up the capable hatchback is a reliable 1.2-liter, "Kappa," inline-four engine, available in two tunes: 82hp/113.8Nm (petrol) and 68hp/95.2Nm (CNG).

Pricing

Pricing and promotional offers for the hatchback

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS starts at Rs. 5.92 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Furthermore, select variants of the car are currently available with promotional discounts. Detailed information about these time-sensitive offers can be accessed on Hyundai's official website. These incentives add to the appeal of the vehicle by enhancing its affordability for potential buyers.