The Elevate is currently the only SUV in Honda's Indian portfolio

Honda Elevate achieves 30,000 unit sales in just 6 months

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Mar 24, 202403:05 am

What's the story Honda has proudly declared a significant sales landmark for its mid-size SUV, the Elevate. The vehicle has impressively exceeded 30,000 unit sales within just six months of its launch in September 2023. This accomplishment coincides with the Japanese automaker's introduction of the made-in-India Elevate to the Japanese market, rebranded as the WR-V. This is a pioneering move for Honda, marking their first export of a model from India to Japan.

Honda Elevate: About the mid-size SUV's design and features

The Elevate follows Honda's new-age design language with a chrome applique and a large Honda logo. The SUV sports a long bonnet with curved edges, a large blacked-out grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. Its spacious five-seater cabin has a dual-tone brown-and-black interior theme. It gets leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags.

Honda WR-V makes Japanese debut as Elevate

The WR-V model for Japan closely resembles the design of the made-in-India Elevate, characterized by its boxy design and prominent front grille. However, it is only available in single-tone colors unlike the dual-tone exterior shades offered in India. The interior of the WR-V showcases an all-black cabin theme with black synthetic leather seat covers and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Contrary to its Indian version, it only provides a CVT automatic transmission option.