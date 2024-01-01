Honda's two-wheeler launch lineup for India in 2024 revealed

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:45 am Jan 01, 202411:45 am

Japanese automaker Honda has an exciting lineup of two-wheelers planned for the Indian market in 2024. This includes the Activa Electric scooter, a CB350-based cruiser, the NX500 adventure bike, and updated iterations of the CB650R and CBR650R. These upcoming launches will aim to cater to various segments, from electric scooters to cruisers and adventure bikes at different price points. Take a look.

Activa Electric and CB350-based cruiser

The Activa Electric, Honda's first electric scooter, is set to hit the market in early 2024. Another highly anticipated release is the CB350-based cruiser bike, which will rival the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Yezdi Roadster. Powered by a 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, this vehicle will produce 20.8hp and 30Nm. Expect a slightly raked-out front and modified body panels to match its theme.

Honda's middleweight adventure motorcycle, the NX500, is scheduled for a launch in India, early next year. It will get a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine generating 46.3hp of maximum power and 43Nm of peak torque. This bike will also feature a TFT instrument console and traction control. The estimated on-road price is around Rs. 7.5 lakh.

What about CB650R and CBR650R?

Honda unveiled the updated versions of the CB650R and CBR650R motorcycles at EICMA 2024, last year. The two motorbikes showcase design tweaks as well as E-Clutch technology for smoother city commutes. The duo will make its way to our shores this year, but the launch timeline has not been disclosed yet.