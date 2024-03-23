Next Article

Hyundai i20's delivery timeline shortens in India this March

By Pradnesh Naik 02:22 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Hyundai has revealed the delivery timeline for its popular premium hatchback offering, the i20, in India. Customers who prefer the CVT variants can anticipate a delivery period of up to 10 weeks. For other variants, the delivery time is slightly shorter, reaching a maximum of six weeks this March. These reduced waiting periods are applicable across the country. However, this might fluctuate based on factors such as location, variant, and color preference.

About the hatchback

First, take a look at the Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 features sweptback LED headlamps, a large blacked-out grille, revised bumpers, an aggressive air splitter, a diffuser, silvered skid plates, and Z-shaped LED taillights. The hatchback has a spacious five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, blue-colored ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a large 10.25-inch infotainment panel with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The sporty model draws power from a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine in two tunes: 87hp/115Nm (CVT) and 82hp/115Nm (manual).

Pricing and variants

Pricing details and introduction of a new variant

Pricing for the Hyundai i20 starts at Rs. 7.04 lakh in India, positioning it as a budget-friendly option for many buyers. Recently, the carmaker broadened its i20 range with the launch of a new model, the Sportz (O), which is priced at Rs. 8.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The introduction of this new model offers prospective buyers a wider selection when contemplating a purchase.