The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N250 (facelift) will roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

Everything we know about 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 in India

By Pradnesh Naik 01:54 pm Mar 23, 202401:54 pm

What's the story Bajaj Auto, one of India's largest bikemakers, is gearing up to reveal the refreshed Pulsar N250. The soon-to-be-released motorcycle was recently spotted during test runs in Maharashtra. Despite its camouflage, the test bike showcased several fresh features and design elements. Notably, Bajaj plans to outfit the Pulsar N250 with inverted front forks, replacing traditional telescopic units. The motorcycle will also sport a rear mono-shock unit and a fully digital instrument panel with smartphone connectivity.

New features

New digital panel with connectivity features

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N250 will flaunt an all-new digital instrument panel, marking a significant improvement from the earlier model's semi-digital unit. This modern panel will offer smartphone connectivity, enabling riders to sync their phones with the bike and get access to navigation, calls, and SMS alerts among other functionalities. These tech enhancements aim to enrich the riding experience by incorporating contemporary technology into the motorcycle's design.

Performance

Retained features and engine specifications

While the Pulsar N250 will showcase several updates, certain elements remain consistent. The design will preserve its sporty and youthful appeal with commuter styling. A centrally-positioned LED projector headlight, surrounded by LED DRLs, will be retained from previous models. The motorcycle will draw power from the same 249cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine that generates 24hp of power and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The five-speed manual gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch, is also anticipated to remain unchanged.

Cost

Anticipated pricing and rivals

Considering the hardware and feature enhancements, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 (facelift) is expected to be priced slightly higher than its predecessor. For reference, the current model is tagged at Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), indicating that the updated model may command a premium of approximately Rs. 10,000. Upon its release, the refreshed bike will square off directly with competitors like the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in the fiercely competitive quarter-liter motorcycle market.

