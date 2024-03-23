Next Article

KTM to unveil attractive new color scheme for 250 Duke

What's the story KTM, the renowned Austrian bikemaker, is gearing up to roll out a fresh color scheme for its popular quarter-liter model, the 250 Duke, in the coming weeks. The eye-catching 'Atlantic Blue' shade will join the existing color options, called Ceramic White and Electronic Orange. This new addition will purely be a cosmetic update, with no alterations to the bike's mechanical specifications.

KTM's affinity for blue and details of the new design

KTM first integrated blue into its design palette with the release of the third-generation Super Duke R in 2020. Since then, this shade has graced other models like the 890 Duke R and the 2024 390 Duke. The 'Atlantic Blue' scheme for the soon-to-be-released 250 Duke is reportedly akin to that of the third-generation 390 Duke, with a key distinction being that 'Duke' insignia on tank extensions will be in white instead of orange.

Cost and availability of the new KTM 250 Duke

The current cost of the KTM 250 Duke stands at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is anticipated that this price point will remain steady with the introduction of the Atlantic Blue variant, as KTM traditionally does not impose additional charges for different color options within the same model. With this new shade, customers will have three vibrant colors to select from when buying the 250cc streetfighter.