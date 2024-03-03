Next Article

The 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels

Features that set Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 apart in 250cc category

By Pradnesh Naik 09:53 pm Mar 03, 202409:53 pm

What's the story Husqvarna Motorcycles has introduced the 2024 iteration of its popular roadster offering, the Vitpilen 250, in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike its predecessor, which competed in the neo-retro cafe racer genre with its committed riding ergonomics, the new-age Vitpilen has a more upright stance akin to roadster motorcycles. Here's what makes the bike special in the 250cc category.

Design

First, let's look at the design of Vitpilen 250

The 2024 Vitpilen 250 follows Husqvarna's minimalist design philosophy, similar to the previous-generation model. The roadster flaunts a dual-tone black-and-white paint scheme with yellow-colored accents. It gets a sculpted 13.5-liter fuel tank with extensions, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a round LED headlamp, an underbelly exhaust, a sleek U-shaped LED taillamp, and an LCD instrument cluster. The bike rolls on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Information

Sits on steel trellis frame with separate sub-frame

For better handling characteristics, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 sits on a new-age trellis frame with a separate sub-frame assembly. The lightweight chassis has helped reduce the kerb weight of the bike to just 163.8kg. The frame also includes the engine as a stressed member.

Safety

Features several electronic riding aids for safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, Husqvarna has equipped the 2024 Vitpilen 250 with several electronic riding aids. The motorcycle features a ride-by-wire throttle setup, hazard blinkers, a bi-directional Quickshifter+, and a Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS system with SuperMoto ABS mode. Braking duties on the bike are handled by a 320mm floating disc brake at the front and a 240mm rear disc unit.

Information

It gets WP Apex suspension setup at both ends

Suspension duties on the 2024 Vitpilen 250 are taken care of by 43mm WP Apex inverted forks on the front side. At the rear end, the roadster gets a side-mounted preload-adjustable WP Apex mono-shock unit.

Performance

Fueled by KTM-sourced 249cc single-cylinder 'LC4c' engine.

Powering the 2024 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a KTM-sourced 249cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder LC4c engine. The fuel-injected motor churns out a maximum power of 30.5hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 25Nm at 7,500rpm. Transmission duties on the roadster motorcycle are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.