The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite features an electrically-adjustable windscreen (Photo credit: Indian Motorcycle)

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite debuts as a limited-run cruiser

By Pradnesh Naik 12:34 pm Feb 08, 202412:34 pm

What's the story Indian Motorcycle, one of the oldest bikemakers in the world, has unveiled the exclusive 2024 Roadmaster Elite. This limited-edition bike features a unique paint scheme inspired by the 1904 Indian Camelback's red hue. With only 350 units available worldwide, the cruiser boasts additional features not found in the standard Roadmaster model. Here's a quick look at what this special full-size motorcycle offers.

Features

Striking design and exclusive features of the limited-run cruiser

The 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite sports a striking tri-tone paint job with red and black accents, 'Elite' branding, a glossy black dashboard, a blacked-out windscreen, hand-painted gold pinstripes, and color-coordinated seats. The bike includes a 7-inch TFT display with integrated Apple CarPlay, a navigation system, and a 12-speaker audio system on its front fairing. Additional features include an all-LED lighting setup with cornering lights, heated and cooled seats, rear passenger armrests, and remotely locking saddlebags and top box.

Information

It draws power from a 1,890cc V-twin engine

The limited-run cruiser draws power from a 1,890cc, air-and-oil-cooled, V-twin engine that develops 92hp of power and 170Nm of torque. In the US, the 2024 Roadmaster Elite starts at $41,999 (roughly Rs. 34.85 lakh). As of now, there are no plans for an India launch.