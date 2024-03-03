Next Article

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 features an all-LED lighting setup

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 debuts in India: Check top features

By Pradnesh Naik 08:03 pm Mar 03, 2024

What's the story Kawasaki has expanded its Ninja portfolio in India by launching the 2024 Ninja 500. Priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom), the supersport matches the cost of the previous-generation Ninja 400. Besides the nearly identical price tag, the former is a step up in all aspects compared to the latter. Here's a look at the best features of the Ninja 500, Kawasaki's potent middleweight offering.

Design

First, take a look at the design of Ninja 500

In India, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is available only in a Metallic Spark Black color. It flaunts a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, full fairing with flush-fitted indicators, an upswept exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The supersport gets a full-color 4.3-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information

Sits on high-tensile steel trellis frame

To ensure nimble handling characteristics, the 2024 Ninja 500 sits on a high-tensile steel trellis frame. Unlike the perimeter-type frame on the older Ninja models, a trellis-type frame uses the engine as a stressed member. This has helped reduce the kerb weight to just 171kg.

Safety

Bike gets semi-floating 310mm disc brake

The Ninja 500 comes equipped with a large 310mm semi-floating-type disc brake unit on the front wheel and a 220mm unit at the rear wheel. Both use Nissin-sourced dual-piston-type calipers, along with a dual-channel ABS system from Bosch to provide optimum braking performance in all weather conditions. A lower seat height of just 785mm further helps the rider secure the bike when stopping abruptly.

Information

Ninja 500 features Kawasaki's gas-charged 'Uni-Trak' rear suspension unit

The suspension duties on the 2024 Ninja 500 are taken care of by beefy 41mm telescopic forks with 120mm travel on the front side. On the rear end, it gets Kawasaki's bottom-link Uni-Trak gas-charged mono-shock unit with a travel of 130mm.

Performance

Motorcycle backed by all-new 451cc parallel-twin engine

Powering the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is an all-new 451cc, DOHC, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which it shares with the Z500 and Eliminator 500. The motor puts out a maximum power of 45hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 42.6Nm at 6,000rpm. Transmission duties on the supersport offering are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox with an assist and slipper-type clutch.