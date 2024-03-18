Next Article

It will based on the newly developed AMG.EA electric car platform

Mercedes-AMG GT EV to debut in 2025 with 1,000hp output

By Akash Pandey 12:04 pm Mar 18, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Mercedes-AMG is set to launch its first performance electric car, the AMG GT 4-door Coupe EV, in 2025. This model will be an electrified version of the Mercedes-AMG GT S E Performance and is anticipated to be the most powerful AMG yet with an output of around 1,000hp. The EV will also be the inaugural model based on the newly developed AMG.EA electric car platform by Mercedes's performance division.

AMG.EA platform

A new era for Mercedes's electric performance

The AMG GT 4-door Coupe EV will be the first to utilize the bespoke performance-oriented EV architecture known as AMG.EA. The platform has been specifically designed to facilitate the sleek, low-slung silhouettes that currently characterize AMG's combustion sports cars. The new model is expected to prioritize dynamic performance and engagement alongside straight-line speed, marking a significant shift in Mercedes-AMG's design approach.

Performance

Advanced electric motor technology will power AMG GT EV

The AMG GT 4-door Coupe EV will incorporate advanced electric motor technology from British firm Yasa, which Mercedes acquired in 2021. These disc-shaped axial-flux motor units, manufactured by Mercedes in Berlin, offer higher power and torque-density figures than traditional radial-flux motors. This results in lighter weight, less space consumption, and improved efficiency. If used as part of a twin-motor system, these axial devices could potentially push the power output toward 1,000hp/1,300Nm mark.

Insights

A glimpse into its design

Spy shots of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe EV reveal a low-slung silhouette reminiscent of its ICE-powered counterparts. The electric saloon will also feature an illuminated grille, redesigned headlamps, and a new star design stenciled on the bonnet. Other exterior features include a retractable spoiler, flush door handles, and a split rear window. Inside, the cabin design will be centered around a full-width high-definition screen, following the trend set by other Benz-badged models.

New rivals

Growing competition in performance electric car market

Upon its release next year, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe EV will compete with acclaimed and high-selling EV sports saloons such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT, and Lucid Air. With its anticipated power output of over 1,000hp and unique design features, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe EV is poised to make a significant impact in the performance electric car market. The model's success will be a crucial test for Mercedes's AMG.EA platform as well.