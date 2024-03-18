Next Article

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX rolls on 20-inch 'Skagen' alloy wheels

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX breaks cover globally: Check best features

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Mar 18, 202403:05 am

What's the story Volkswagen, the world's second-largest automaker, has introduced its first all-electric hot hatch, the ID.3 GTX, for the global markets. The sporty electric vehicle (EV) is available in two variants: GTX and GTX Performance. It boasts the most potent electric motor ever developed by the German marque to date. Here's a look at the best features of the all-new ID.3 GTX.

Design

First, take a look at the design of ID.3 GTX

On the design front, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.3 GTX flaunts a muscular clamshell-style hood, sweptback headlamp units, full-width LED DRLs with an illuminated logo, and a closed-off grille. The EV also features blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The car rolls on 20-inch 'Skagen' alloy wheels with performance-focused slim-profile tires.

Information

It features Volkswagen's IQ.Light HD matrix headlights

Premiering on the 2023 Toureg SUV, Volkswagen's IQ.Light HD matrix headlights are available on the all-new ID.3 GTX. These units use a projector setup with 38,432 micro LEDs in total to illuminate the road in all weather conditions. This makes driving at night more comfortable.

Interiors

The car gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.3 has a five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, black upholstery with red-colored stitching, red ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a free-standing 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It packs a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options for in-cabin entertainment. Safety is ensured by multiple airbags as well as ADAS functions.

Information

It comes equipped with Adaptive Chassis Control DCC

The ID.3 GTX comes equipped with Volkswagen's Adaptive Chassis Control DCC. The system features electronically controlled shock absorbers that react to road conditions in milliseconds and automatically adjust the damping characteristics. This helps in improving the handling of the EV.

Performance

ID.3 GTX has Volkswagen's most powerful electric motor ever

Using Volkswagen's most powerful electric motor, the base ID.3 GTX model develops 282hp of power and 545Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the GTX Performance trim generates an impressive 322hp of maximum power and 545Nm of torque. Both versions get a 79kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which supports DC fast charging at 175kW, and can deliver a claimed range of up to 600km on a single charge.