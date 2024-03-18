Next Article

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

How Suzuki Gixxer SF250 fares against Bajaj Pulsar RS200

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Mar 18, 202412:05 am

What's the story To attract more buyers, Suzuki is offering massive discounts on its quarter-liter supersport offering, the Gixxer SF 250, this March. The motorcycle carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 in the sub-250cc sports bike segment. Between these two, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bajaj Auto revolutionized the quarter-liter supersport category by introducing the Pulsar RS200 in 2015. It was the Pune-based bikemaker's first attempt at a fully-faired motorcycle on our shores. However, since its arrival, the bike has witnessed the rise of many rivals such as the KTM RC 200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Design

Between these two, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 looks more appealing

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 looks aggressive and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an angular full fairing, split-style seats, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster with navigation support. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets dual projector headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, an upright windscreen, full-fairing, a side-mounted exhaust, and boomerang-shaped LED taillamps. Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Safety

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Gixxer SF 250 and Pulsar RS200 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on both supersport motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

The Gixxer SF 250 packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is a 249cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 26hp and a peak torque of 22Nm. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets a 199.5cc, DTS-i, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill that puts out 24.2hp of maximum power and 18.7Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 can be yours between Rs. 1.92 lakh and Rs. 2.06 lakh. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will set you back by Rs. 1.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Gixxer SF 250 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and powerful engine.

