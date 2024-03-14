Next Article

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX debuts as the brand's first electric hot-hatch

What's the story Volkswagen has entered the global all-electric hot hatch segment with its new ID.3 GTX model. This sporty electric vehicle (EV) is available in two variants: base GTX and a more powerful GTX Performance. The latter boasts the most potent electric motor ever developed by the German marque, generating an impressive 322hp of maximum power. The top speed of both trims are capped at 178km/h and 200km/h, respectively.

The base ID.3 GTX model features a rear axle-mounted electric motor that develops 282hp of power and 545Nm of torque. While the upgraded GTX Performance variant gets a significant boost of 40hp, the torque figure remains identical to the lower trim. The former takes six seconds to reach from 0 to 100km/h, while the latter achieves the same feat in 5.6 seconds.

Both versions of the ID.3 GTX are equipped with a 79kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which supports DC fast charging at 175kW. This allows for a rapid recharge from 10% to 80% in around 26 minutes. With a fully charged battery, both versions of the all-new ID.3 GTX can deliver a claimed range of up to 600km, as per WLTP cycle conditions.

The ID.3 GTX boasts a revised front bumper with a larger air intake and diamond-shaped pattern. The front end is complemented by boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The Performance model features a glossy black rear diffuser, matching the darkened ORVM covers, side sills, and window frame. Inside, the EV has powered front seats with integrated headrests that are highlighted by red accents and GTX badging. A new-age 12.9-inch infotainment panel, with wireless connectivity features, is standard across all models.

Volkswagen has hinted that its future ninth-generation electric-only Golf could replace ID.3, potentially rebranding the GTX as a GTI model to maintain its iconic three-letter designation. The EV competes primarily with the Cupra Born VZ in Europe. Other potential rivals include the MG4 XPower, Abarth 500e, and Alpine A290. The ID.3 GTX is not slated for release in the US or Indian market, at least for now.