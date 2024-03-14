Next Article

Both cars feature an all-LED lighting setup

SKODA to introduce Level-2 ADAS in refreshed SLAVIA, KUSHAQ

By Pradnesh Naik 10:36 am Mar 14, 202410:36 am

What's the story SKODA has prioritized vehicular safety in India with its popular models, the SLAVIA sedan and the KUSHAQ SUV. Both cars have received a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP's new crash test regime. With the competition heating up in the mid-size segment, the Czech carmaker is now planning to refresh both models with an ADAS suite as part of its 'India 2.5' strategy.

About the sedan

SLAVIA features SKODA's signature butterfly grille and all-LED lighting setup

SKODA SLAVIA features the signature butterfly grille, swept-back dual-pod LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillights, a sloping roofline, and 16-inch designer multi-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, the car gets premium leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It runs on a 1.0-liter TSI engine (113hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter TSI EVO unit (148hp/250Nm).

About the SUV

KUSHAQ offers 10.0-inch infotainment panel and premium upholstery

SKODA KUSHAQ has a muscular hood, a large butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlights with integrated DRLs, skid plates, wrap-around taillights, and 17-inch wheels. Inside, it features a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a wireless charger, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is backed by a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine (115hp/175Nm) or a 1.5-liter, turbocharged petrol unit (150hp/250Nm).

Upcoming features

SKODA has to catch up to its rivals in features

SKODA's Brand Director Petr Janeba recently admitted that the automaker has to catch up to its rivals in terms of new-age safety and feel-good features. To make their popular offerings more relevant in the current market, the company is planning to add features such as a 360-degree-view camera setup and a Level-2 ADAS suite with automatic parking assist. These updates are expected soon.

Information

Pricing and competition

In India, SKODA SLAVIA can be yours between Rs. 11.53 lakh and Rs. 19.13 lakh. It competes against the Honda City and Hyundai VERNA. The KUSHAQ ranges between Rs. 11.89 lakh and Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and primarily rivals the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.