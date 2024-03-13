Next Article

The Elevate is currently the only SUV model for Honda in India

Honda announces second price hike for all cars in 2024

By Pradnesh Naik 06:45 pm Mar 13, 202406:45 pm

What's the story Honda has revealed plans to raise prices across its entire range starting in April. This marks the second time this year that the automaker has decided to increase prices, following a similar move in January. The price hike will impact the City and Amaze sedans and the new Elevate SUV. The exact price revision is yet to be announced by the Japanese marque.

Pricing

Current pricing of Honda's Elevate, City, and Amaze

The Honda Amaze, the most affordable model in the brand's lineup, currently starts at Rs. 7.16 lakh. The Elevate is begins from Rs. 11.58 lakh, while the Honda City begins at Rs. 11.71 lakh. The hybrid version of the City, known as the e:HEV, carries a starting price tag of Rs. 18.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Discounts offered

Honda rolls out special offers for March 2024

In the lead-up to the price hike, Honda has introduced special offers for March. The Elevate model is being offered with a discount of up to Rs. 50,000. For the Amaze compact sedan, customers can avail benefits of up to Rs. 90,000. Meanwhile, the maximum discount is available on the Honda City, with savings of up to Rs. 1.20 lakh this month.