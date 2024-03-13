Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 05:58 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Maruti Suzuki, India's leading car manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its first electric vehicle, the eVX, soon. In the latest development, a prototype of the EV has been spotted doing test runs on our shores. The latest sighting has revealed several key features of the all-electric SUV, which continues to undergo periodic testing under heavy camouflage. The eVX is expected to debut by the end of 2024.

Design and features

eVX's exterior design elements revealed

The eVX will feature a sporty design with a front-fender-mounted charging port for increased accessibility and safety. The vehicle also includes cameras at the front, underneath the outside rearview mirrors (ORVM), and behind the interior rearview mirror (IRVM). Other exterior highlights include an extended roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, rear wiper, connected taillight setup, and large multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Interiors

Inside the e-SUV: Advanced features and comforts

The Maruti Suzuki eVX's interior boasts a large free-standing infotainment system, which also includes a digital driver's display. The vehicle is expected to come equipped with features such as an auto-dimming IRVM, blind spot monitor, a head-up display, wireless charger, automatic climate control, powered driver seat, and ventilated front seats. Additionally, the SUV will feature a new steering wheel design for enhanced driving experience.

Expected specifications

eVX's battery specifications and expected performance

The eVX is expected to be powered by a large 60kWh battery pack. This robust power unit could potentially deliver an impressive range of up to 550km per charge. The vehicle will be built on a new electric skateboard platform, indicating Maruti Suzuki's commitment to innovative and sustainable mobility solutions. The eVX marks as a significant milestone in the automaker's journey toward electric vehicles.